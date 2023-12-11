Many US teens are ‘almost constantly’ on YouTube, TikTok, report says

FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a...
FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a report.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If your teen is constantly on their phone or computer, they are more than likely using a social media site.

According to a new Pew Research Center report, 93% of teens say they used YouTube, compared to 63% who say they used TikTok.

Other apps used include Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

One-third of the respondents say they used at least one of these “almost constantly.”

In general, 64% of teens say they use the internet almost all the time.

The figure has doubled since the first Pew survey conducted in 2015.

This report comes amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on teen mental health and safety.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey’s Christmas Light Show will dazzle visitors until January 1 on Hickory Hill Road in...
Casey’s Christmas Light Show transforms ordinary home into a magical holiday display
Alexandria was transformed into a winter wonderland for its annual Christmas parade.
Hundreds lined Jackson St. for the 2023 Alexandria Christmas parade
Natchitoches man arrested for homicide on Myrtle Drive
The Cenla Cat Project is setting up adoption sites around Alexandria.
The ‘Cenla Cat Project’ hosting pop-up adoption sites through the new year
Meaghan Flores
Former Marksville teacher indicted on charges involving a juvenile

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury in the damages lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani hears the racist threats election workers received
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress
FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’
Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards
Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards
Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards