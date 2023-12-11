McNeese’s President to step down

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The following is a press release from McNeese State University:

Daryl Burckel, McNeese State University’s seventh president, is announcing today his intention to leave his role after nearly seven years of service.

“It has been a profound honor and privilege to lead McNeese State University over the past seven years as president. I am forever grateful for the support of our faculty, staff, students and the McNeese community who made my time in this position both rewarding and fulfilling,” Burckel said. “I believe this is the right time to welcome in new leadership to build on accomplishments we have achieved during my tenure, and I look forward to returning to the classroom to finish my career where I started, educating students.”

Burckel will step down on June 30 at which time a new president will take the helm.

“Much of Daryl’s tenure as president was spent in the eye of the storm, surrounded by challenges whether it be the global pandemic, hurricanes or even a named winter storm,” Dr. Jim Henderson, University of Louisiana System President and CEO, said. “Throughout the trials, he proved able to lead through the toughest of circumstances with resilience and humility. His unwavering optimism and perseverance set McNeese on a pathway to recovery that will serve them for years to come. We appreciate his service to his institution, and he has more than earned this opportunity to finish his career in his most cherished place—the classroom.”

Burckel steered the university through the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic and a succession of natural disasters in 2020 and 2021, which encompassed two hurricanes, a winter storm, and a flood, resulting in extensive devastation and over $220 million in facility damages to the McNeese campus.

Throughout the campus recovery period that ensued, he pioneered collaboration with state and federal offices and multiple contractors, effectively restoring the campus to full operations by the beginning of the fall semester in 2021.

Under his leadership, the campus has undergone significant enhancements. These include the Richard Rhoden Bridge which connected the campus over Contraband Bayou and features new seating and beautification elements; renovated classrooms and laboratory spaces throughout campus; improved aesthetics and revitalized campus buildings to maximize space utilization; and the opening of the state-of-the-art Legacy Center. Several projects to replace structures damaged by the 2020 hurricanes remain ongoing including construction of a new press box at the football stadium.

Burckel also secured over $100 million in vital funding for the future campus. The campus redesign project promises a more pedestrian-friendly layout, relaxing green spaces and will feature a new student union facility with improved options for dining, recreation, and study.

Burckel started his McNeese career as a student on a football scholarship, serving as the starting middle linebacker for the Cowboys on two Southland Conference championship teams that competed in the Independence Bowl. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1980 and an MBA in 1982 from McNeese, followed by a doctorate in accounting from Mississippi State University. Burckel was honored with one of four national NCAA-Postgraduate Scholarships and holds a place in the McNeese Hall of Fame. He served in the United States Army Reserve as a Captain and served in Desert Storm.

Burckel joined the McNeese faculty in 1992 and rose through the ranks to serve as the head of the McNeese Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics. He began his term as president on July 1, 2017, while continuing to teach classes as a professor of accounting in the College of Business.

