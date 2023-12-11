NSU Demons end long, winding trip at Boise State

Jamison Epps (left) played at high-altitude Casper College a season ago.
Jamison Epps (left) played at high-altitude Casper College a season ago.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (NSU) – Fittingly, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team will finish its longest period away from home this season by traveling the farthest away from campus it will during the 2023-24 season.

The Demons (1-8) cap a seven-game stretch away from Prather Coliseum on Tuesday night when they face Mountain West foe Boise State at 8 p.m. inside ExtraMile Arena. There will be no television coverage of the game.

Northwestern State enters Tuesday’s game searching for its first win since the Nov. 6 season-opening win against Dallas Christian. NSU dropped an 83-74 decision at Southern Miss this past Saturday in a game that saw the Demons erase a 13-point deficit to take a second-half lead before falling to the Golden Eagles.

“If our record was judged by halves, we would have a lot of wins,” first-year head coach Rick Cabrera said. “Unfortunately, it’s not how the game works. When you have new guys and also a lot of guys out – I don’t like to make excuses, but it’s what we’re dealing with – we’ve got to grow in this situation. If you don’t fail, you’ll never be able to have success. At this moment, we’re failing record-wise, but we’re growing and getting better together.”

Tuesday’s matchup between the Demons and Broncos (4-4) will be the first in program history and will mark the fourth time this season Northwestern State will face a first-time opponent. The other three times came at the beginning of the Demons’ nearly monthlong odyssey that will see NSU play in five different states and three different time zones before returning home this Saturday to face Rice.

It also marks the farthest west the Demons have traveled for a game since playing then-No. 1 Gonzaga twice and Washington State once in a three-day span from Dec. 21-23, 2020.

“Part of scheduling this game is for our guys to get an opportunity to see another part of the country they probably wouldn’t see otherwise,” Cabrera said. ‘’Idaho is beautiful country. Boise is a beautiful city. Coach (Leon) Rice has done a phenomenal job there, but we are going up there to win the game, and I think we can.”

Not only will the Demons face the challenge of playing a Mountain West opponent for the first time since 2017, they will do so in an arena where Boise State is 18-1 dating to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Factoring into that success at home is the Broncos’ talent level as well as something not many of the Demons have faced in their careers – playing at a high altitude, 2,700 feet to be exact.

While most of the Demons are from areas that are at or near sea level, junior guard Jamison Epps is more than familiar with high-altitude venues after playing the 2022-23 season at Casper College in Casper, Wyoming, elevation 5,118 feet.

“It was one of the hardest breathing adjustments I had to do,” said Epps, whose hometown of Lebanon, Kentucky, is roughly 700 feet above sea level. “Once we got used to it, it was easy. You’ve got to be able to control your breathing. If you’re not used to doing it daily, it’s tough.”

Cabrera said his team will be ready for the twin challenges the final game of their long and winding road journey brings.

“Maybe a lot of (the altitude) is psychological,” he said. “It’s almost like once you say it to someone, they start to think about it and look at it as a negative. We’ll see. We have some mentally tough guys who can get over it and focus on the task at hand, which is beating Boise and, most importantly, getting better as a team.”

Copyright 2023 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria was transformed into a winter wonderland for its annual Christmas parade.
Hundreds lined Jackson St. for the 2023 Alexandria Christmas parade
Natchitoches man arrested for homicide on Myrtle Drive
Casey’s Christmas Light Show will dazzle visitors until January 1 on Hickory Hill Road in...
Casey’s Christmas Light Show transforms ordinary home into a magical holiday display
Meaghan Flores
Former Marksville teacher indicted on charges involving a juvenile
The Cenla Cat Project is setting up adoption sites around Alexandria.
The ‘Cenla Cat Project’ hosting pop-up adoption sites through the new year

Latest News

Carla Celaya (right) dribbles towards the basket against Tarleton's Teresa Maggio (left).
NSU Lady Demons travel to Monroe to face hot Warhawks
Sportsnite Christmas Edition: Oak Hill joins the show!
The Oak Hill Lady Rams join Mary-Margaret and Nigel to talk about their season and play a...
Sportsnite Christmas Edition: Oak Hill joins the show!
Jayden Daniels
LSU senior QB Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy