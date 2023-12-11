Rapides Parish to receive 1.48M for infrastructure improvements

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Rapides Parish is set to see just under $1.5 million.

Senator Bill Cassidy announced that $1,480,000 is headed to the Rapides Area Planning Commission.

The grant will create an ADA transition plan for the entire parish, that will help make Rapides more accessible through things like sidewalks, signage and parking, among others.

The funding will also help to update the local road safety plan to meet ‘Safe Streets and Roads For All’ requirements, otherwise known as SS4A.

The grant will also be used to develop safety plans for five rural cities within the parish.

The funding is part of a $2.2 million grant for the State of Louisiana.

Plaquemines Parish and the City of Gretna’s transportation departments are set to receive the remaining funds.

