Rapides Parish to receive 1.48M for infrastructure improvements

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Rapides Parish is set to see just under $1.5 million.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Rapides Parish is set to see just under $1.5 million.

Senator Bill Cassidy announced that $1,480,000 is headed to the Rapides Area Planning Commission.

The grant will create an ADA transition plan for the entire parish, that will help make Rapides more accessible through things like sidewalks, signage and parking, among others.

The funding will also help to update the local road safety plan to meet ‘Safe Streets and Roads For All’ requirements, otherwise known as SS4A.

The grant will also be used to develop safety plans for five rural cities within the parish.

The funding is part of a $2.2 million grant for the State of Louisiana.

Plaquemines Parish and the City of Gretna’s transportation departments are set to receive the remaining funds.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria was transformed into a winter wonderland for its annual Christmas parade.
Hundreds lined Jackson St. for the 2023 Alexandria Christmas parade
Natchitoches man arrested for homicide on Myrtle Drive
Casey’s Christmas Light Show will dazzle visitors until January 1 on Hickory Hill Road in...
Casey’s Christmas Light Show transforms ordinary home into a magical holiday display
Meaghan Flores
Former Marksville teacher indicted on charges involving a juvenile
The Cenla Cat Project is setting up adoption sites around Alexandria.
The ‘Cenla Cat Project’ hosting pop-up adoption sites through the new year

Latest News

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Rapides Parish is set to see just under $1.5...
Rapides Parish to receive 1.48M for infrastructure improvements
Christmas Cheer Food Drive underway in Cenla
Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) has announced a partnership with the Rapides...
LSUA to become higher education partner of RPSB’s new Bolton magnet school
Michael L. Satcher, II
Former LSP trooper accused of home invasion, kidnapping