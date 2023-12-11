TRAFFIC ALERT: Natchitoches Parish crash

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - First responders are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 494 near the Freedom Life Church.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 Rescue and others responded to the scene. An Air EVAC helicopter has also been dispatched. Injuries were reported with this crash.

If you are traveling through the area, drive carefully and avoid distractions. There may be a delay.

