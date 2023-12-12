American Legion Post 3 donates $4K worth of gifts for kids

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you have ever played a classic game of bingo, you know you play to win big. But, one group in Alexandria plays to give in a big way.

The money the American Legion Post 3 makes from their weekly bingo games goes back into a pot to give back to their community at Christmas.

On Dec. 12, the post donated $4,000 worth of gifts for kids in Rapides Parish, all purchased from the bingo fund.

They said it is part of the post’s continued service to the community throughout the year.

They had a little help from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, who stopped by the legion hall to pick up the gifts for donation.

