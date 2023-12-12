American Legion Post 3 donates $4K worth of gifts for kids

The American Legion Post 3 in Alexandria donated $4,000 worth of gifts for kids in Rapides Parish.
By Ben Gauthier
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you have ever played a classic game of bingo, you know you play to win big. But, one group in Alexandria plays to give in a big way.

The money the American Legion Post 3 makes from their weekly bingo games goes back into a pot to give back to their community at Christmas.

On Dec. 12, the post donated $4,000 worth of gifts for kids in Rapides Parish, all purchased from the bingo fund.

They said it is part of the post’s continued service to the community throughout the year.

They had a little help from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, who stopped by the legion hall to pick up the gifts for donation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael L. Satcher, II
Former LSP trooper accused of home invasion, kidnapping
Natchitoches crash
Natchitoches woman injured in crash on Hwy 494
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide
Natchitoches man arrested for homicide on Myrtle Drive
Alexandria was transformed into a winter wonderland for its annual Christmas parade.
Hundreds lined Jackson St. for the 2023 Alexandria Christmas parade

Latest News

Simmesport council authorizes mayor to voluntarily enter fiscal administration
The American Legion Post 3 in Alexandria donated $4,000 worth of gifts for kids in Rapides...
American Legion Post 3 donates $4K worth of gifts for kids
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Christmas Cheer Food Drive underway in Cenla