Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man from the Baton Rouge area who is accused of making substantial purchases from a small business then canceling the credit card payment.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who is also known as Shaquille Wilson and Dr. S. Davis. Authorities said Davis is a business associate of The Good Life Party Bus, and is wanted on outstanding felony theft warrants.

According to Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Rhonda Jordan, Davis indicated he made the purchases for his business, The Good Life Party Bus. After Davis received the goods he purchased from the small business in Vernon Parish, he filed a dispute with his credit card company and had the charges reversed.

Detective Jordan asks anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts to contact 337-238-1311.

