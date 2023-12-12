LSUA MBB looks to extend win streak to 3 against University of the Southwest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team experienced some early season turbulence, dropping three straight of their first five games. Since then, the Generals are 4-1, with the one loss being a two-point loss on the road to ranked LSUS. They look to extend their current win streak to three on Thursday against the University of the Southwest (N.M.).

A big asset for the Generals has been the team’s lone senior, J.D. Allen, who has been averaging 21 points per game over the last four games. Allen has had a season-high in points. In his last two games, he scored 26 against Texas A&M Texarkana and 24 against Loyola.

Allen was also fortunate enough to win Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Coach Dimario Jackson still believes Allen will only get better over time.

“He still has got room to grow,” said Jackson.

The Generals will tip off Thursday, hosting Southwest University at 7 p.m.

