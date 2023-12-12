LSUA MBB looks to extend win streak to 3 against University of the Southwest

LSUA MBB is looking to extend its win streak to three on Thursday against the University of the Southwest.
By Nigel Dyson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team experienced some early season turbulence, dropping three straight of their first five games. Since then, the Generals are 4-1, with the one loss being a two-point loss on the road to ranked LSUS. They look to extend their current win streak to three on Thursday against the University of the Southwest (N.M.).

A big asset for the Generals has been the team’s lone senior, J.D. Allen, who has been averaging 21 points per game over the last four games. Allen has had a season-high in points. In his last two games, he scored 26 against Texas A&M Texarkana and 24 against Loyola.

Allen was also fortunate enough to win Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Coach Dimario Jackson still believes Allen will only get better over time.

“He still has got room to grow,” said Jackson.

The Generals will tip off Thursday, hosting Southwest University at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael L. Satcher, II
Former LSP trooper accused of home invasion, kidnapping
TRAFFIC ALERT: Natchitoches Parish crash
Natchitoches man arrested for homicide on Myrtle Drive
Alexandria was transformed into a winter wonderland for its annual Christmas parade.
Hundreds lined Jackson St. for the 2023 Alexandria Christmas parade
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide

Latest News

LSUA MBB is looking to extend its win streak to three on Thursday against the University of...
LSUA MBB looks to extend win streak to 3 against University of the Southwest
Carla Celaya (right) dribbles towards the basket against Tarleton's Teresa Maggio (left).
NSU Lady Demons travel to Monroe to face hot Warhawks
Jamison Epps (left) played at high-altitude Casper College a season ago.
NSU Demons end long, winding trip at Boise State
Sportsnite Christmas Edition: Oak Hill joins the show!