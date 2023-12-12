Natchitoches Police investigate bomb threat at L.P. Vaughn Elementary

(MGN / Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Police in Natchitoches are investigating a bomb threat that was made to L.P. Vaughn Elementary School on Dec. 11.

NPD said it received word of the threat around 9:26 a.m. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with the Natchitoches Fire Department aided NPD with a search of the campus. After a thorough search of the property, the Natchitoches Parish School Board was notified that the school may resume normal operations.

The State of Louisiana defines the communicating of false information of a bombing threat on school property, at a school-sponsored function, or in a firearm-free zone whether or not such threat involves fake explosive devices is the intentional impartation or conveyance, or causing the impartation or conveyance by the use of the mail, telephone, telegraph, word of mouth, or other means of communication, of any such threat or false information knowing the same to be false. This crime is a felony and carries a prison term of not more than twenty years.

NPD is actively investigating this event and more details will be released as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity, please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878. Remember, all information given shall remain confidential.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

