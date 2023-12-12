Simmesport council authorizes mayor to voluntarily enter fiscal administration

SIMMESPORT, La. - On Monday, December 11, the Town Council of the Town of Simmesport authorized the Mayor of the Town of Simmesport to work with the Louisiana Attorney General, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, and the Louisiana Treasurer to voluntarily enter fiscal administration.

This will allow the Town to access various resources offered through the State’s Municipal Fiscal Administration Program.

The Town feels that this is the most appropriate course of action to ensure that we can address numerous issues that have plagued us in our yearly legislative audits.

