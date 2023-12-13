2 people displaced due to overnight house fire; second fire at home this month

Officials said there was a fire at the same address on Dec. 4, 2023, that was accidentally set by the occupant burning debris too close to the home.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire overnight that left two people displaced.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 in the 6600 block of Winbourne Avenue near E Brookstown Drive.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, firefighters arrived on the scene to find 75 percent of the home engulfed in flames.

Those living in the home were found safe outside.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control before they could spread to nearby homes.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the residents. Fire investigators are working to figure out the cause.

The home is considered a total loss.

Officials said there was a fire at the same address on Dec. 4, 2023, that was accidentally set by the occupant burning debris too close to the home.

