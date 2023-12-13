Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

By Mykal Vincent and Olivia Vidal
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Smalls Sliders, the miniature cheeseburger slider spot owned by former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, literally descended from above into its new Metairie location Wednesday (Dec. 13) morning.

The 800-square-foot bright orange and black containers were dropped into the restaurant’s new Clearview City Center home by crane. The structure will serve food to vehicles from drive-thru lanes and to walk-up customers on a covered patio with tables.

The franchise group secured permits for the drive-thru and patio at a busy Metairie intersection in November. The Jefferson Parish Council approved the request, despite objections from the Planning Department regarding signage, landscaping, and parking concerns at the busy intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Clearview Parkway.

Founded by Walk-Ons creator Brandon Landry and his partner Jacob Dugas in 2019, Smalls Sliders focuses on miniature cheeseburgers, with waffle fries and milkshakes the only other menu items besides dipping sauces and soft drinks.

Brees and others have invested in the company, which currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores “coming soon” throughout the state, across the South and up East Coast.

