LSU women’s basketball beats McNeese, 133-44, with largest margin of victory in program history
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team won against McNeese State, 133-44, and walked away with the largest margin of victory in program history.
The most points in a game and the largest margin of victory in program history 💥 pic.twitter.com/b1w2EGRUuV— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 13, 2023
