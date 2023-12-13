LSU women’s basketball beats McNeese, 133-44, with largest margin of victory in program history

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team won against McNeese State, 133-44, and walked away with the largest margin of victory in program history.

The most points in a game and the largest margin of victory in program history 💥 pic.twitter.com/b1w2EGRUuV — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 13, 2023

