Many’s Tylen Singleton signs with LSU, plans to early enroll in January

According to 247 Sports, Tylen Singleton is the fifth-highest-ranked prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2024.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - The highest-rated football prospect for the Class of 2024 in Central Louisiana officially inked his letter of intent.

Many High School’s four-star linebacker/safety Tylen Singleton signed Tuesday afternoon with LSU. Singleton plans to graduate high school later this month and enroll early with the Tigers in January.

Singelton leaves Many with many accolades as he is a two-time state champ, including the 2020 Class 2A Championship MVP as a freshman.

According to 247 Sports, Singleton is the fifth-highest-ranked prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2024. Four of the five, including Singleton, are committed to LSU.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Singleton. “It’s every child’s dream that loves football and that loves LSU that they want to play football for LSU.”

Singleton will be joined in Baton Rouge by his former Many teammate, three-star offensive lineman Joseph Cryer. Cryer will also be early enrolling at LSU in January.

