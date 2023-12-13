Plaza Tower owner vows to ‘protect the property’ after city solicits demolition bids

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Developer Joe Jaeger vowed Wednesday (Dec. 13) to fight any attempt to tear down his Plaza Tower, one day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city was soliciting bids to demolish the derelict downtown property she called “an eyesore.”

“Yesterday’s announcement by the city was disheartening and disappointing,” Jaeger said in a statement to Fox 8. “We have been responsive and proactive in addressing the city’s concerns and have provided solutions addressing those concerns. The Plaza Tower is an iconic part of the city skyline and we’ve recently spent over $1.5 million to maintain the building in a safe and secure manner until it is sold and redeveloped.”

The 45-story skyscraper at 1001 Howard Ave. is the third-biggest building in New Orleans, but has fallen into a state of severe disrepair over the past two decades.

The last tenant of the building moved out in 2002, and the structure has been damaged inside and out by Hurricanes Katrina and Ida and years of intrusion by transients. Protective netting has been installed near the top of the tower to prevent pieces of the decaying building from falling to the streets below.

The city placed a $184,445 lien on the property in September and assessed more than $220,000 in fines in October for alleged violations of the Minimum Property Maintenance Code. The city said it was the second-largest fine it has ever imposed in a Code Enforcement matter.

Jaeger claimed the city’s recent aggression toward the property is unwarranted and could have a chilling effect on municipal redevelopment investors.

“We currently are providing around-the-clock security and have had an analysis by the city’s premier structural engineer inspect and confirm it’s stability,” he said. “Cities across the country are working with property owners to spur downtown revitalizations, particularly of vacant and distressed buildings. It would be my hope that our city officials and community can come together to assist in the redevelopment of Plaza Tower and downtown New Orleans, rather than pursue a demolition of this iconic, historic structure.”

A purchase agreement to sell the property to a new investor first was reported in September, but has yet to be finalized. Jaeger said the city’s move to solicit demolition bids could upset those delicate negotiations.

“The property is currently under contract, and we are also working with three other interested parties for backup offers to have, if the current buyer decides not to move forward with the purchase,” Jaeger said. “The process to finalize a decision to purchase a property for a redevelopment of this size takes time for the buyer to finalize their decision and takes patience by the sellers.

“Hopefully, the city leadership and its department heads understand that. As the city’s position becomes clearer, and they move toward an attempt to demolish the property, we will act accordingly to protect the property from that action being accomplished.”

