Relative of party bus owner accused of theft pays debts, warrants recalled, authorities say
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Warrants have been recalled against a party bus owner after a relative paid his debts, Vernon Parish authorities said.
Shaquille Davis, a business associate of The Good Life Party Bus, allegedly made large purchases from a small Vernon business before filing a dispute with his credit card company and having the charges reversed, according to Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Rhonda Jordan.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office wrote in a post to Facebook that the victim was paid in cash by a third party related to Davis.
Deputies said the case has been closed, and all felony theft warrants have been recalled.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.