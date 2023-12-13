Relative of party bus owner accused of theft pays debts, warrants recalled, authorities say

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Warrants have been recalled against a party bus owner after a relative paid his debts, Vernon Parish authorities said.

Shaquille Davis, a business associate of The Good Life Party Bus, allegedly made large purchases from a small Vernon business before filing a dispute with his credit card company and having the charges reversed, according to Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Rhonda Jordan.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office wrote in a post to Facebook that the victim was paid in cash by a third party related to Davis.

Deputies said the case has been closed, and all felony theft warrants have been recalled.

