APD: 81-year-old pedestrian killed in crash at Lee Street and Thornton Court

Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Dec 13 around 7:48 p.m. in the Lee Street and Thornton Court area.

APD said this was a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian has been identified as David Jackson, 81.

Although impairment of the driver is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This is currently an ongoing investigation.

