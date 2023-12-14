Cleco announces executive leadership appointments

PINEVILLE, La. – The President and CEO of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC (Cleco) has announced organizational changes to the company’s management team.

Sybil Montegut has been appointed Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer and will manage the non-financial support functions for the company, including IT, Environmental and Safety, Human Resources, Supply Chain, Corporate Development and the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance efforts.

Montegut joined Cleco in 2008 and has worked in various capacities within Cleco’s financial organization – most recently as the Vice President of Corporate Development, Analytics and Innovation.

Robert Breedlove has been appointed the Chief Operations Officer (COO) and will manage Generation Operations, Engineering and Construction, Asset Management, and Transmission Services.

With a distinguished 25-year career in the power generation sector, Breedlove joined Cleco in 2021 as the Vice President of Generation Operations for Cleco Cajun and Cleco Power, a role he has held until his appointment as COO.

Andre Guillory has been appointed to the executive management team, continuing in his role as Chief Customer Officer, overseeing Customer Experience and Distribution Operations.

Guillory joined Cleco in 2006 and has served in various roles in engineering, distribution, business consulting, and customer service.

“On behalf of the executive leadership team, we welcome Sybil, Robert and Andre. Each has a wealth of knowledge in the industry, from energy creation to customer delivery and everything in between,” said President and CEO Bill Fontenot. “Driven by the recent sale of the Cleco Cajun entity and the resignation of two officers, these appointments mark a significant step in bolstering the company’s leadership and round out our team of forward-thinking and experienced leaders.”

These changes will be effective Jan. 6, 2024.

