Judge doesn’t accept plea of Mansura’s mayor

By Alena Noakes
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The mayor of Mansura’s arraignment on his misdemeanor charge hit a bump in court this week.

In court Tuesday, Dec. 12, Mayor Kenneth Pickett, Sr. intended to plead guilty to one count of interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

The charge stemmed from his involvement in interfering with the arrest of his son in May.

Pickett did not appear in court for his arraignment, instead entering his plea via a letter his defense attorney, Chad Guillot, delivered to Judge William Bennett.

However, Judge Bennett did not accept Pickett’s plea and was not willing to give a reason on the record.

Pickett’s arraignment was continued to January, at which time his defense maintains he is still likely to plead guilty.

