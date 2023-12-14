Louisiana rendition of ‘The Nutcracker’ returns for last production under original creators

A holiday classic with a Louisiana twist is returning for one more set of shows under the duo who created it.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A holiday classic with a Louisiana twist is returning for one more set of shows under the duo who created it.

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre announced it will present its 30th performance of “The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou” with live music from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17. Shows start at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts.

According to theatre officials, this is the last time the show will be under Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews’ artistic direction. The pair created the ballet show in 1992.

There are shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s amazing that this choreography is still being performed and that audiences have enjoyed this show for three decades,” said co-artistic director Molly Buchmann. “I have choreographed a lot of shows, and it is very unique for the same choreography to be passed down for this long. I’m so proud of that, and I’m so happy that this production has been so special for this community.”

According to theatre officials, this is the last time the show will be under Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews’ artistic direction.
"The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou" is happening at the River Center Theatre on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

Buchmann and Mathews plan to retire in the spring after nearly five decades of leading the theatre, according to officials.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found at Ticketmaster.com, the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena box office, or call 225-766-8379. Visit the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s website for more information and ticket details.

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is presenting The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou. The theatre's marketing/communications director and a performer share details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relative of party bus owner accused of theft pays debts, warrants recalled, authorities say
Simmesport council authorizes mayor to voluntarily enter fiscal administration
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school
Mayor Roy holds State of the City address, highlighting officer recruiting, utility concerns

Latest News

Christmas Cheer Food Drive underway in Cenla
State, local officials advise holiday fire safety
IRC’s open house allows first-time home buyers to look at the houses they provide as well as...
Inner City Revitalization Corp. helps low-income Cenla families
Cenla Port to receive $1.2 million for infrastructure expansion
2023 Holiday Light Safari begins at Alexandria Zoo