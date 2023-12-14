LSU and NASA to explore terrestrial, extraterrestrial life on the moon

LSU is partnering with two scientists from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama to explore lunar materials for extraterrestrial construction.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is partnering with two scientists from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama to explore lunar materials for extraterrestrial construction.

Researchers are exploring what life would be like in space, specifically on the moon and possibly on Mars.

”In our research, we have shown that it is possible to print this material and use it for construction. Doing this project, we will take the next step, which is basically to study the space resilience of these materials,” said Ali Kazemian, LSU Bert S. Turner Construction Management Assistant Professor.

The plan is to have two astronauts travel to the moon so that they can begin the process of establishing a long-lasting presence there. The mission is scheduled for sometime in 2025.

On the other hand, researchers hope to tackle other issues like disaster relief, a global housing shortage and drought.

”We live on planet Earth, which is a closed system and minimal resources, and we’re going to run out at some point, so we have to think about the future and tap into the space resources,” Kazemian explained.

According to researchers, using potential applications of 3D-printed sulfur concrete on Earth could help build houses cheaper and faster, which may be the key to a sustainable future.

