Mayor Roy holds State of the City address, highlighting officer recruiting, utility concerns

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy held his State of the City address on December 6 privately, touting the city’s progress in his first year since being re-elected into office.

During the mayor’s address, which the media was not invited to attend, but instead was posted to the City’s website, he highlighted public safety, restoring the staffing at the Alexandria Police Department and the ongoing concerns residents have had with the utility department.

At APD, the mayor said the financial investments they made with recruiting have paid off as the department anticipates “one of the largest hiring moments for police in many decades.”

“We are probably looking at 14, so somewhere in the 10 to 20 range assuming that everybody applies comes in,” said Mayor Roy. “As many as 20 would be huge, record-setting.”

Currently, the department offers a $10,000 sign-on bonus for post-certified workers and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new recruits. At last month’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the mayor said over $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds the City received will be spent on new police vehicles and specialized equipment.

As for utilities, News Channel 5 has done a series of stories with frustrated utility customers over recent high bills and what they call “miscommunication” by the City.

Mayor Roy said during the address that last December when he was sworn back into office, approximately 7,400 accounts had a past due balance on their bill that totaled over $9 million that the department needed to collect. That stat means 28 percent of all Alexandria utility accounts had a balance past due.

The overwhelming utility bills for customers came to light following a security breach that impacted city-wide systems starting in July 2022. At that time, former mayor Jeff Hall announced that the city would waive any late fees and penalties for non-paying customers.

“All of those disconnects for non-payment would have been due in the Spring of 2023,” said Mayor Roy. “This was something we walked into and inherited 100 percent.”

At the beginning of 2023, Mayor Roy’s administration unveiled Project RESTOR, a relief fund that paid over a million dollars in grants to pay off some bills to families who qualified. During his State of the City address, the mayor once again said that customers are not being charged extra fees on their bills to pay back that grant money.

“RESTOR was designed to recognize, help and assist people because we recognize there were lots of issues with the city and we would assign value to contribute and help people. The last thing we want to do is bankrupt the family or make it to where you can never collect anyway from a financing standpoint. That would have been a dumb move for the City.”

As of last month, over $4.8 million are still owed in past due funds, according to Mayor Roy.

Customers are still being required to pay off their remaining balances on their accounts. The fees that have appeared on customers’ bills labeled “RESTOR Installment” are part of a payment plan set up for customers to pay back those past dues.

Mayor Roy added during his address that plans are in the works for the City to partner with community partners next year to help out those customers.

