New Orleans’ 13-day homicide-free streak broken by shooting

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ 13-day absence of homicides ended Wednesday night (Dec. 13) with a shooting at Alcee Fortier Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.

The NOPD reported the incident around 7:24 p.m., confirming it seven minutes later. The shooting left one male with a gunshot wound.

This incident broke a period of peace following Hurricane Ida, marking the city’s first homicide in over a week. Metropolitan Crime Commission data shows 213 homicides year-to-date, an 18.7% drop from 262 in the same period last year.

Despite the progress, the murder count in 2022 and 2023 is still higher than the five-year low of 113 homicides in 2019.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relative of party bus owner accused of theft pays debts, warrants recalled, authorities say
Michael L. Satcher, II
Former LSP trooper accused of home invasion, kidnapping
Natchitoches crash
Natchitoches woman injured in crash on Hwy 494
Simmesport council authorizes mayor to voluntarily enter fiscal administration
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

Mayor Roy holds State of the City address, highlighting officer recruiting, utility concerns
Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy recently gave his state of the city address, touting the progress...
Alexandria mayor highlights officer recruiting, utility concerns
Christmas Cheer Food Drive underway in Cenla
For Day 3 of the Christmas Cheer Food Drive for 2023, we stopped by to see the collections in...
2023 Christmas Cheer Food Drive in Vernon Parish
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation