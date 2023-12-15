Alexandria Special Council meeting called to hear report on Mayor’s State of the City address

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A special Alexandria City Council meeting has been called for Friday, December 15, in city council chambers to discuss two line items, one of them being to hear a report from Mayor Jacques Roy on his recent State of the City address.

News Channel 5 first reported on the mayor’s State of the City speech on Wednesday, December 13, which the media was not invited to and instead was just posted on the City’s website last week. We reached out to the City’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Michael Caffery, about Mayor Roy’s address and why the media did not receive a formal invitation.

In part of an email response, Caffery wrote to News Channel 5, “The SOTC address was public and recorded in the chambers. The SOTC address is not a press conference. It is a required address under the Charter and by custom informing council members and citizens of the “soundness” of the City function in the opinion of the mayor.”

The email goes on to write, “The City cannot and does not disallow media attendance at required open meetings, but notes the SOTC address is neither a council meeting nor a press conference. ‘States of government entity addresses’ typically are not press conferences as this would make the message yours and not the mayor’s. These addresses can be fact-checked and followed up after they are delivered.”

In Mayor Roy’s recorded State of the City address, he highlighted the accomplishments that his administration made in the first year in office tackling key issues that have surrounded Alexandria, including police recruitment and utility bills.

According to a notice sent out on Thursday, December 14, that called for the special meeting, the city council is set to “hear a report from the mayor on end-of-year business regarding the State of the City.”

A second agenda item is also scheduled to be brought up during the special meeting, a resolution calling to “reconsider the vote” made by the council during the regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday that elected District 4 Councilwoman Lizzie Felter as the next council Vice President.

During the vote for VP, Councilwomen Felter and Cynthia Perry were both nominated. Councilwoman Felter received one more vote than Perry for VP. Following the election, Councilwoman Perry congratulated Felter but asked the other council members why did they not think she was qualified for the position.

District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler responded to the question saying, “Nobody said you weren’t qualified.” However, when Perry asked Fowler why he did not vote for her, he responded that Felter asked first.

Despite Councilwoman Felter winning the Vice President seat, it was Felter herself who called for the special meeting to be held for the council to reconsider the vote.

The special meeting is open to the public and will begin at 3:45 p.m. in council chambers.

