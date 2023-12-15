Allie Nowlin announces run for Ninth Judicial District Court Judge in Rapides Parish

The following has been provided by Allie Nowlin:

Alexandria Attorney Allison “Allie” Paige Nowlin has annouced she will be a candidate for Judge for the Ninth Judicial District Court-Division D in Rapides Parish. She is seeking the judgeship recently vacated by Judge John Davidson, who retired September 1. The election will be held on March 23, 2024.

Nowlin was born and raised in Rapides Parish, calling Alexandria “home” her entire life. She is the daughter of Marshall and Vickie (Smith) Paige and the granddaughter of the late Hamp Smith of Alexandria.

She is a proud third-generation “Bear,” graduating from Bolton High School in 2005. She then attended Louisiana State University-Baton Rouge graduating in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in history. While at LSU, she was a member of Phi Sigma Pi national honor fraternity and LSU History Club. After LSU, she attended Southern University Law Center, where she earned her juris doctorate degree in 2012.

Nowlin returned home in August of 2012, beginning her legal career as a law clerk at the Ninth Judicial District Court to Chief Judge Harry F. Randow. During her two-and-a-half-year clerkship, she worked on various civil cases involving divorce, custody, support, medical malpractice, personal injury, successions, and contract disputes.

In February 2015, she joined the law firm of Crowell and Owens as an associate, handling successions, estate planning, and real estate. She had the honor and privilege to work alongside local legal legends such as William “Bill” Owens, Richard “Dick” Crowell, retired federal Judge F.A. “Pappy” Little, and retired Judge Harry F. Randow. But her greatest learning experiences came from working with partners Zeb Winstead and Jennifer Munsterman, who taught her the practical aspects of the law.

In May 2016, Nowlin returned to the Ninth Judicial District Court, where she served as criminal staff attorney and senior law clerk for the Court. During her career, she assisted in numerous criminal and civil jury and bench trials. She worked every aspect of the cases that came before the court—from the early stages of pre-trial motion practice, to coordinating and participating in pre-trial and status conferences, to researching legal and evidentiary issues, to preparing closing jury instructions, post-trial motion practice, and everything in between.

Nowlin has worked with judges on every bench—civil, criminal, and juvenile. She knows the ins and outs of the judicial system—top to bottom. She has worked positively and professionally with state and local agencies inside and outside the courthouse—including the Clerk of Court’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Attorney General’s Office, State Probation and Parole, local and state law enforcement, and the Tax Assessor’s Office.

Nowlin has been involved with the Bolton High School Alumni Association and the Kent House Board, serving in various leadership capacities within these organizations. She is also heavily involved with the Alexandria Bar Association and Inns of Court. Within the Alexandria Bar Association, Nowlin has served as secretary, vice chair, and chair of its Young Lawyer’s Section and currently serves as the secretary of the Alexandria Bar Association. Within the Inns of Court, she has served as secretary, vice-president, and president. She is a Fellow with the Louisiana Bar Foundation and serves on the Grants Committee. She also volunteers regularly with the Central Louisiana Pro Bono Project’s Self-Help Desk.

Nowlin was recognized in the August/September 2021 Louisiana State Bar Association’s Bar Journal as a “Young Lawyer Spotlight.” In September of 2023, she was the recipient of the “Most Valuable Pro Bono Attorney” award by the Alexandria Bar Association and Central Louisiana Pro Bono Project.

Most important to Nowlin is her faith and family. She and her husband Matt, also a local attorney, live in Alexandria with their son, Drew, and two-year-old beagle, Lily. Together, they are proud to be a part of the Peabody Montessori school family. They attend St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, where her family has been parishioners for over sixty years. She is also blessed to be surrounded and supported by her large extended family—aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins.

