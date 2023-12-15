ASH’s Air ‘Jordyn’ averaged 21 points per game in Hixon Midstate Tournament, 19 on the season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH’s Jordyn Johnson is, as his team would say, the X-factor in the Trojans’ backcourt.

“It is hard to prepare for me because I run a lot, and I’m not going to stop,” said Johnson.

In the Hixon Midstate Tournament last week, Johnson was a major contributor, as the Trojans finished 4-0, averaging 21 points per game.

“He had a tremendous week in our tournament,” said Trojans’ senior guard, Amyrion Mingo. “I think he scored over 20 every game we played. Jordyn does not talk much, but his game speaks for him. He is a baller, he goes out there and balls, and everyone falls in his lead.”

In almost half of the games the Trojans have played so far, Jordyn has accounted for over 25 percent of their buckets, averaging 19 per contest.

“The goal was like fifteen, and to be consistent, that was my goal,” said Johnson.

“He brings explosive scoring, which no one else on the team can really bring,” said Trojans’ head coach Lance Brasher. “We have people who can score, but as far as scoring in bunches like he can, it is a gift that he has.”

As a sophomore, Johnson became ASH’s starting point guard, and it was. not always an easy lay-in, but now he is starting to shine bright.

“It was hard,” said Johnson. “It took some time, but I feel more comfortable with it now, since I had experience with it last year. It feels good that I am more comfortable now.”

“It’s all about growing up,” said Mingo. “You grow up, you get better. All summer, he worked on his game, maturing, becoming a leader and the point guard we need for our team.”

Trojans move to 6-1 with a win over Winnfield

Jordyn J. 25 pts

Tyshawn D. 12 pts

Chevez W. 9 pts pic.twitter.com/wymSAW3AQR — ASH BASKETBALL (@ASHBASKETBALL1) December 9, 2023

Johnson can hit shots all over the floor, which comes from his laser focus and stone-coldness that could be compared to a few playmakers in the NBA.

“High school level, he has Trae Young characteristics as far as being able to shoot the ball from deep, quickness, being able to get to the third level, second level and being able to score over bigs and athleticism,” said Brasher.

The Trojans are just eight games into their season, and Johnson said this is just the beginning.

“It only gets better, that is all I can say,” said Johnson. “I don’t know what is coming, but there is a lot more to come, a lot more.”

For his ability to control the floor and become the Trojans’ consistent playmaker, Jordyn Johnson is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.