Dangers of charging devices with lithium-ion batteries; how you can avoid a fire

Officials said to never throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash. You should contact a recycling center or waste management department to throw them away.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are warning parents about the danger some holiday gifts may cause.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in smartphones, wireless listening devices, smart watches, tablets, laptop computers, e-bikes, scooters, tools, and electric vehicles. Some of which you may receive in December. Although the batteries’ benefits are well known they can pose a hazard.

Here’s a video from the Orange County Fire Authority of what could happen if you leave your tool batteries on charge unattended in the garage. This shows how fast a lithium-ion battery fails. If you do leave your batteries unattended on a charge in your garage, officials hope this video will change your mind.

OCFA said these batteries can emit toxic gasses within seconds and burn hotter and faster than others. They can also reignite up to 21 days later.

Officials said to never throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash, and you should contact your local recycling center or waste management department for proper disposal.

Although the batteries’ benefits are well known they can pose a hazard.

Warning signs include unusual odor, change in color, too hot to the touch, change in shape and not keeping a charge, officials said.

“One of the biggest things that we can do is not leave things charging overnight when we are not able to pay attention to them and not leave things to overheat when they charge,” said Meg Kling with the St. George Fire Department. If something starts heating up while it’s charging, you’ve got a problem. Call the manufacturer look online, and see if there are any other recalls.”

Also, she said don’t put them on anything flammable. Don’t charge anything on your bed or on your pillow.

Firefighters are warning parents about the danger some holiday gifts may cause.
Find out how to keep your loved ones safe from the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: 81-year-old pedestrian killed in crash at Lee Street and Thornton Court
More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
L-R: Sybil Montegut, Robert Breedlove, Andre Guillory
Cleco announces executive leadership appointments
Mayor Roy holds State of the City address, highlighting officer recruiting, utility concerns
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Christmas Cheer Food Drive underway in Cenla
For Day 4 of the Christmas Cheer Food Drive for 2023, we stopped by to see the collections in...
2023 Christmas Cheer Food Drive in Grant Parish
The Rapides Early Childhood Network announced its highest performance scores from the 2022-23...
Rapides Early Childhood Network celebrates high performance scores, despite funding difficulties
Alexandria Special Council meeting called to hear report on Mayor’s State of the City address
In Alexandria, a special city council meeting has been called to hear a report from Mayor...
Alexandria Special Council meeting called to hear report on Mayor’s State of the City address