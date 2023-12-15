Lawmakers approve round 2 of incentive funds for insurance companies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As lawmakers gathered Thursday morning to review items to include in next year’s budget, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon was there to ask for the second round of incentive funds for six insurance companies to be part of it. So far, through October, 47,000 policies written by insurance providers from the first round.

“And of those 47,000 policies, some 23,000 have come from citizens,” said Donelon.

Part of the goal is to reduce the rolls on the state provided insurance policy of Citizens. Donelon says their rolls have not decreased in the last year but says it’s a win that their rates have not increased for customers. Jefferson, Orleans, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, and Lafayette were the top five parishes for new policies written.

“The program is doing what we expected it to do and has been I think very successful to date,” Donelon assured the committee.

But really the main goal was not just to depopulate the amount of folks on citizens but mainly to bring rates down for all policy holders.

“So, the question is how much money is the average person saving as a result of the program that we instituted,” asked Rep. Tony Bacala.

“No one knows because every policy is different. Every policy is priced based on the amount of replacement costs, based on the closeness to the gulf, based on the construction and the age. If it’s a historic building it’s really expensive to get insurance for it,” Donelon replied.

This second round Donelon is asking for includes more than $11 million for five existing companies and 1 new one which the committee gave the green light.

During a livestream town hall Thursday morning, hosted by the Advocate, Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple, who will take on his new role in January, said he is unsure whether or not another special session around insurance will happen to try and find a more permanent, long-term solution.

“I just, I don’t know anymore. Once the redistricting conversation came into play, I think that took a lot of wind out of the sails if you will with regards to the special session to address insurance. If one is called, I’m certainly going to push to get some legislation introduced,” said Temple.

As far as what that legislation Temple mentioned would include, he did not give any specifics but says there are a few options on the table, and all will be focused on bringing premium relief to folks immediately.

