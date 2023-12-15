LSUA MBB, WBB sweep double-header at home against Southwest

Highlights from the college men's and women's basketball matchups between Southwest and LSUA on Dec. 14.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Women’s Basketball team is off to the best start to a season in program history.

Head Coach Billy Perkins’ unit improved to 5-2 on the year following a 76-50 win over Southwest in the Generals’ conference home opener.

The Generals scored 24 points in the first quarter, which propelled them to a double-digit lead at the half. Five players scored in double figures Thursday night for LSUA as the team picked up their second conference win of the season.

As for the men’s team, LSUA rallied back from a first-half deficit to pick up their third straight win of the season in a 98-83 victory over Southwest. The Generals scored 59 points in the second half led by freshman EJ McQuillan’s 24 points.

LSUA improved to 4-4 on the year and 2-1 in conference play.

The Generals will return to The Fort on Saturday for a double-header against Paul Quinn.

