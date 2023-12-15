Rapides Early Childhood Network celebrates high performance scores, despite funding difficulties

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Early Childhood Network (RECN) announced its highest performance scores from the 2022-23 school year. RECN celebrated a 5.84 overall performance score out of a possible seven, which ranks 6th in the state. According to the Louisiana Department of Education, Rapides Parish has 27 sites that scored excellent in their assessment.

“The highest performance scores mean Rapides Parish children birth to five are receiving the highest quality early education,” said Jeff Powell, Superintendent of Rapides Parish Schools.

Since 2013, RECN’s goal has been to increase access to high-quality early childhood care and education. For the 2022-23 school year, the network has 10 school sites, one Head Start site and 16 early learning centers that make up the 27 sites that have an excellent rating. But despite the scores, many families desire quality care for their children but lack affordable childcare.

“One of the hardest things we work on is recruitment and retention of our staff, and that’s not just in our early learning centers. That happens in our early Head Start and our public Pre-K,” said Cindy Rushing, Director of Early Childhood and Head Start at the Rapides Parish School Board.

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, a 2022 study by the Policy Institute and the University of Louisiana found that childcare absences from work and lack of employee access to childcare cost the Louisiana economy $1.3 billion annually. Despite federal funding, the state struggles to meet the demand for childcare, with an estimated 130,000 slots needed.

To combat those issues, Rapides Parish will participate in the state’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) Fund, which offers local entities a dollar-for-dollar match on investments to provide quality emergency care and education.

“The more people that are willing to sign in on this project and help with their financial contributions, it increases the amount of funding that the state is willing to give back to the community,” Powell said. “Basically, the state’s saying, ‘Hey, we’ll put some skin in the game, but the community’s gotta have skin in the game as well.’”

The district is partnering with local foundations such as the Rapides Foundation, the Rotary Club of Alexandria and other community stakeholders to raise funding for these families.

“We estimate this project will help pay early childhood education tuition for 400 children in Rapides Parish and give more children the chance to receive a high-quality education while their parents and guardians attend school or go to work to support their family,” said Joe Rosier, President/CEO of The Rapides Foundation.

“We have always been Alexandria, Central Louisiana, a great place to raise a family,” said Patrick Moore, early childhood initiative chairman for the Rotary Club of Alexandria. “I mean, that’s our moniker, that’s our brand. We might be on the edge of losing that. And so, it’s time to amplify that, and everybody to get in the game and say, ‘Let’s go.’”

It is the hope of the network and the community’s support to bring quality education to every student across the district and beyond.

Below is a press release from the Rapides Parish School Board on the RECN performance scores:

