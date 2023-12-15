Scoring outburst leads LCU WBB to win, MBB snaps four game losing streak

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian women’s basketball scored 95 points in a game for the first time since 2018 as the Lady Wildcats improved to 4-2 on the season with a win over Paul Quinn.

LCU jumped out to an early lead in the team’s first conference home game of the season, leading 28-12 at the end of the first quarter. Atlanta High School alum Princis Goff led the Lady Wildcats in scoring once again with 23 points. She is averaging over 21 points per game for LCU this season.

As for the men’s team, Coach Reni Mason’s squad found a way to get back in the win column Thursday night against Paul Quinn with a 74-65 win. That win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wildcats.

After being tied at 37 at the half, LCU roared to a 22-point lead over Paul Quinn in the second period to secure the program’s first win over the Tigers since joining the NAIA.

Both teams will return to action inside H.O. West Fieldhouse on Saturday for a doubleheader against Southwest.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: 81-year-old pedestrian killed in crash at Lee Street and Thornton Court
Relative of party bus owner accused of theft pays debts, warrants recalled, authorities say
More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Mayor Roy holds State of the City address, highlighting officer recruiting, utility concerns
L-R: Sybil Montegut, Robert Breedlove, Andre Guillory
Cleco announces executive leadership appointments

Latest News

LSUA Basketball
LSUA MBB, WBB sweep double-header at home against Southwest
Highlights from the college men's and women's basketball matchups between Southwest and LSUA...
College Highlights: Southwest vs LSUA
Highlights from the college men's and women's basketball matchups between Paul Quinn and LCU...
College Highlights: Paul Quinn vs LCU
ASH’s Air ‘Jordyn’ averaged 21 points per game in Hixon Midstate Tournament, 19 on the season