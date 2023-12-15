Scoring outburst leads LCU WBB to win, MBB snaps four game losing streak

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian women’s basketball scored 95 points in a game for the first time since 2018 as the Lady Wildcats improved to 4-2 on the season with a win over Paul Quinn.

LCU jumped out to an early lead in the team’s first conference home game of the season, leading 28-12 at the end of the first quarter. Atlanta High School alum Princis Goff led the Lady Wildcats in scoring once again with 23 points. She is averaging over 21 points per game for LCU this season.

As for the men’s team, Coach Reni Mason’s squad found a way to get back in the win column Thursday night against Paul Quinn with a 74-65 win. That win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wildcats.

After being tied at 37 at the half, LCU roared to a 22-point lead over Paul Quinn in the second period to secure the program’s first win over the Tigers since joining the NAIA.

Both teams will return to action inside H.O. West Fieldhouse on Saturday for a doubleheader against Southwest.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.