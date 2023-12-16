APSO: Christmas season burglary and theft prevention tips

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - Millions of packages will be delivered this Christmas season. Every year, thousands of people have a blue holiday after their gifts are stolen. A common time of year for stolen packages, home invasions and burglaries in general. The holiday season is a time when people must be especially vigilant about protecting their homes and belongings from thieves.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat wants to help reduce your chance of having a burglary to your home or vehicle this Christmas season. The most important thing you can do is call the police to report a crime or any suspicious activity. You are the eyes of your neighborhood and a large part of our community policing efforts. The following are a few tips to prevent these crimes:

Don’t put holiday gifts in your vehicle or under the tree if can easily be seen through a window. This can be an invitation and a temptation that some Burglars would find hard to ignore.

Hide Presents in Unusual Locations. Most burglars like to get in and out of a residence as quickly as possible. Consequently, they target places in a home where valuables are routinely kept, such as under beds, bedroom closets, and dresser drawers.

Don’t leave gifts and valuables in your parked vehicle where they can be easily seen. Conceal these items also.

Burglars and thieves look for the path of least resistance. If they believe that entering your home will require them to evade a camera, alarm, and/or defend themselves against a dog, they are more likely to target a different house.

Have your packages shipped to another location. If it’s allowed, have your packages sent to where you work.

Require a signature for your delivery. Many companies offer this feature. It’s not as convenient but it is an effective way to make sure you get your packages.

Hold your packages. Many companies will hold your packages for you to pick up including Amazon, Fed Ex Office, and The UPS Store.

Keep a detailed inventory of your gifts, including a description of the items, and serial numbers of firearms, electronics, and other expensive gifts, and keep a copy in a safe place.

Make a photographic or video record of valuable gifts.

Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave home or go to bed. Lock your vehicle doors.

Don’t share your travel, trips, and vacation plans on social media.

Never leave keys under doormats, flowerpots, mailboxes, or other frequently used hiding places -- burglars know where to look for hidden keys.

Tis the season for not having your gifts and packages stolen. Don’t let them ruin your Christmas, take a few simple precautions and give it a few seconds thought, and hopefully, you will not join the many victims who experience the awful reality of having their Christmas presents stolen. While these tips won’t guarantee you will not become the victim of crime, they will hopefully reduce your chances of becoming a victim. Be aware. Be smart. Together we can prevent many of these crimes.

Copyright 2023 Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office. All rights reserved.