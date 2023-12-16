High School Hoops: 2023 Many Invitational

Plenty of area schools that are always in the running to make the state tournament were in action on Dec. 16 at the Many Invitational.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - We have officially entered that part of the year where Friday nights are no longer spent under the lights of a high school football stadium, but instead in a high school gym. Plenty of area schools that are always in the running to make the state tournament were in action on Dec. 16 at the Many Invitational, including Evans, Anacoco, Haughton, Hicks, St. Mary’s and Zwolle.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: 81-year-old pedestrian killed in crash at Lee Street and Thornton Court
More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
L-R: Sybil Montegut, Robert Breedlove, Andre Guillory
Cleco announces executive leadership appointments
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
UPDATE: Alexandria Special Council meeting canceled

Latest News

Plenty of area schools that are always in the running to make the state tournament were in...
High School Hoops: 2023 Many Invitational
LCU's transfer Sophomore is making a name for herself on the royal court.
LCU WBB’s new offensive threat is making a name for herself
The LCU women's basketball has new royalty in town who is dominating the offensive end of the...
LCU WBB’s new offensive threat is making a name for herself
Chase Forte (15) and the Demons are at home for the first time since Nov. 13.
NSU Demons finish long time between home games by hosting Rice