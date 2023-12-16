High School Hoops: 2023 Many Invitational

MANY, La. (KALB) - We have officially entered that part of the year where Friday nights are no longer spent under the lights of a high school football stadium, but instead in a high school gym. Plenty of area schools that are always in the running to make the state tournament were in action on Dec. 16 at the Many Invitational, including Evans, Anacoco, Haughton, Hicks, St. Mary’s and Zwolle.

