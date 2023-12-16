LCU WBB’s new offensive threat is making a name for herself

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU women’s basketball team is off to a great start to the 2023-24 season, and that’s thanks to one royal name, Princis Goff. The transfer from LSU-Eunice is making her presence felt in her first season in Cenla.

The program knew it was not going to be easy replacing last year’s star, Miya McKinney, but it seems like with only four returners coming back, the Lady Wildcats have done just fine doing so.

Originally from Atlanta, Louisiana, Goff was an ACA Athlete of the Week back in 2021, doing similar things to what she is doing now, back then.

“Since like 10th grade, I’ve always had to have the team on my back. So, that’s why I think I’m able to score so effortlessly,” said Goff.

Now as the Lady Wildcats’ number one scoring option, Goff is leading the Red River Athletic Conference in points at 22.5 per contest.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life, so it’s really not different, it’s just at the college level. We’ve got to play hard and practice harder, get teammates involved and when all that happens, it all comes together easily,” said Goff.

The Lady Wildcats currently sit at 4-2 on the year, and Goff thinks her electric play to start off the year will only open opportunities for more of her teammates.

“Everybody has to play their part. If they take me away, that opens up more opportunities for the next person,” said Goff.

LCU will take the court next, as they host Southwest University on Dec. 16 at H.O. West Fieldhouse. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.