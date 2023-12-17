La. becomes first state authorized to seek access to Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds

The following news release was issued Friday (Dec. 15) by InternetforAll.gov:

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved Louisiana’s Initial Proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.

Louisiana is the first state to reach this important milestone, which will enable the state to move from the planning phase to the implementation phase for the BEAD program — a major step toward closing the digital divide in Louisiana and meeting the President’s goal of connecting everyone in America with affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service.

“President Biden has been clear that everyone in America needs access to quality, affordable high-speed internet so that they can fully participate in our modern economy,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Today, Louisiana is taking a major step toward ensuring that no one in the state is held back by a lack of internet access. I congratulate Governor Edwards and the team at ConnectLA on this terrific achievement for Louisiana’s workers, businesses, communities and families.”

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion state grant program authorized by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. States and territories will use the funding to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on high-speed internet adoption, training and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

“The internet is the essential tool for communication in today’s world. Today, Louisiana is one step closer to delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service to all,” said Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator. “I salute the ConnectLA team for developing a sophisticated and high-quality plan focused on creating jobs and building resilient networks that will serve the state for years to come.”

BEAD-eligible entities — the 56 states, territories and the District of Columbia — are required to submit for NTIA’s approval an Initial Proposal detailing how they plan to spend their BEAD allocation to deliver high-speed internet access to all unserved and underserved locations within their borders. All states must submit Initial Proposals by December 27, 2023. NTIA provides weekly updates on the status of all 56 states and territories’ Initial Proposal here.

“Under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’ve made a historic $90 billion investment to deliver affordable, reliable high-speed internet to everyone in America,” said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, senior adviser to the President. “Today’s announcement, which marks an incredible milestone for my home state of Louisiana, shows that we are making real progress toward closing the digital divide and connecting all Louisianans with high-speed internet. Whether we’re talking about internet access, clean water or clean energy, President Biden is delivering for my home state like never before.”

“Thanks to the BEAD program, states like Louisiana will now have the tools to ensure that every household and small business in America has access to affordable high-speed internet – delivering on the President’s commitment to lower costs. I congratulate NTIA and Governor Bel Edwards for this critical milestone,” National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard said.

BEAD-eligible entities may choose to submit the Initial Proposal in two volumes. Volume I outlines the state’s or territory’s proposal for how it will run its challenge process, through which a unit of local government, nonprofit or broadband service provider can challenge whether a location should be eligible for BEAD grant funding. Volume II addresses the remainder of the state or territory’s implementation plan as detailed in the BEAD Notice of Funding Opportunity.

“I want to thank the Biden-Harris administration for ushering in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this possible along with Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Troy Carter,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Today’s announcement is a testament to the sense of urgency that my administration has worked to ensure that high-speed internet is not only accessible but reliable for every single Louisianan.

|Our plan stresses resilience, connectivity and affordability, and we will implement it as submitted with shovel-ready projects set to begin next year,” Edwards continued. “Not only that, but our partnership with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System will make certain we develop a very strong, skilled and credentialed workforce for the infrastructure jobs that are to come.”

Louisiana expects to conclude its BEAD challenge process in December. One year from Initial Proposal approval, Louisiana must submit a Final Proposal that details, among other things, the outcome of the subgrantee selection process and how the state will ensure service to all unserved and underserved locations.

“This is a is a monumental achievement that emphasizes Louisiana’s commitment to equity in internet usage. Being the first state authorized to request access to BEAD funds, we are leading the way in closing the digital divide, ensuring that every citizen has affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband access,” said Rep. Troy Carter. “By prioritizing the internet as an essential tool for communication, Louisiana sets an example for other states in utilizing BEAD funds to bridge technological disparities, creating a more inclusive and connected society.”

###

Internet for All

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable and reliable high-speed internet access in communities throughout the U.S. NTIA recently launched a series of new high-speed internet grant programs funded by the law that will build high-speed internet infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost, high-speed internet service options and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Visit AffordableConnectivity.gov to learn more.

For more information on the Biden-Harris Administration’s high-speed internet service programs, please visit InternetforAll.gov.

About the National Telecommunications and Information Administration

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, is the Executive Branch agency that advises the President on telecommunications and information policy issues. NTIA’s programs and policymaking focus largely on expanding broadband internet access and adoption in America, expanding the use of spectrum by all users, advancing public safety communications and ensuring that the internet remains an engine for innovation and economic growth.

