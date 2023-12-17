LCU WBB, MBB fall in heartbreakers against Southwest

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian men’s and women’s basketball games came down to the wire against the University of Southwest.

The Lady Wildcats were in a tight game in the first half, as they trailed by five at the break.

In the third quarter, LCU outscored Southwest 19-10 to give them a 51-47 lead going into the fourth quarter.

With just seconds left, the outcome came down to the charity stripe, LCU falls to 4-3, 2-2 on the season and in conference against Southwest, 65-64,

Princis Goff led the Lady Wildcats with 27 points, 8 rebounds.

As for the men’s team, it was a mirror image of the women’s game in the first half, as it was back and forth.

The Wildcats led by two at half time, 27-25.

In the second half with nine minutes left in the game, it was knotted at 44.

LCU would go on a 14-10 run with three minutes left, Jude Akabueze would cut the Mustangs chance of winning with a dunk with just seconds left to send it into overtime, 62-62.

The Wildcats jumped out in front at the start overtime, but the Mustangs would hit a late three and free throws at the very end to win it 75-71.

Coach Reni Mason and company fall to 3-6, 1-3 on the season and in the RRAC.

Jude Akabueze led the Wildcats with 29 points, 14 rebounds.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will be back in action at home at H.O. West Fieldhouse on Tues. December 19 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.