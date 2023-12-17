Third annual First Ladies of Cenla Christmas Toy Drive

Third annual First Ladies of Cenla Christmas Toy Drive
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Dec. 16, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 16, the First Ladies of Cenla hosted the third annual Christmas Toy Drive. It’s an initiative aimed at spreading joy and kindness throughout the holiday season.

These dedicated women, supported by their congregations, have come together to make a difference in the lives of children across the area. For three consecutive years, this group of women has rallied around a simple yet impactful mission, collecting toys and gifts for those who need it most. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. This year alone they have managed to extend a helping hand to nearly 150 children, bringing smiles and holiday cheer to families who may be facing hardships.

“The community needs us,” said Kialonti Harris with the group. “It’s a hard time right now for the community, and we just wanted to be a blessing. God has blessed us, and we are able to be a blessing; that’s what we wanted to do here. It’s amazing here today.

The first ladies represent Second New Light Baptist Church, Timothy Baptist Church, Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Nazarene Baptist Church and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

