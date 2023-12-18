60 pets flown from New Orleans to find new homes in Wisconsin

Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to...
Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to Wisconsin(Greater Good Charities)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to Wisconsin

The initiative, facilitated by Greater Good Charities (GGC), aims to alleviate overcrowded shelters, creating space and providing animals with opportunities to be adopted in a different part of the country.

“Each pet that’s on this flight is saving a life here. It can create a space where they can be safe for the holidays. We are looking at doubling our impact with that,” said Erin Robbins, Vice President of Transport for GGC.

Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to...
Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to Wisconsin(Greater Good Charities)

The pets boarded their flight at the Lakefront Airport with the help of volunteers from shelters in both states.

This was the 200th such flight in the program’s history, with a total of 12,000 animals flown to better opportunities.

“Greater Good [and] Pet Finder, they have done milestones to save all these animals for us and we are just very grateful to be a part of this process,” said Janean Boss-Anderson with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to...
Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to Wisconsin(Greater Good Charities)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City announced that crews hope to have power restored in the next 60 to 90 minutes.
POWER OUTAGE: City of Alexandria reports they are actively working to restore power
The First Ladies of Cenla hosted the third annual Christmas Toy Drive.
Third annual First Ladies of Cenla Christmas Toy Drive
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Second dismissal requested in Ronnie Caldwell’s wrongful death suit
Fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center
Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center

Latest News

Christmas Cheer Food Drive wraps up in Cenla
State, local officials advise holiday fire safety
IRC’s open house allows first-time home buyers to look at the houses they provide as well as...
Inner City Revitalization Corp. helps low-income Cenla families
Cenla Port to receive $1.2 million for infrastructure expansion
2023 Holiday Light Safari begins at Alexandria Zoo