Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center

Fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center
Fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department has confirmed that an arrest has been made following a fire that happened at the Rapides Regional Medical Center on Saturday. News Channel 5 is working to get further details on this arrest. The chief’s office told us that the fire was intentionally set.

Here is the official statement from Rapides Regional Medical Center on the fire:

“On Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3:09 p.m., a small fire occurred on the seventh floor of Rapides Regional Medical Center. Internally, a Code Red was called and the Alexandria Fire Department, along with the Alexandria Police Department, responded quickly. The fire was contained and quickly extinguished. No one was injured. We would like to thank our first responders for their prompt assistance.”

