Cenla Toys for Tots donations expected to help over 5,000 kids

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When the Toys for Tots drive kicked off a few weeks ago 300 toys were collected. Now, this drive has amassed an incredible collection, with enough toys to bring joy to 5,000 children in the area.

What began as a humble effort to collect toys for children, has blossomed into a heartwarming initiative; thanks to the generosity of Cenla residents.

“We go off of donations that we pull as close as possible to what the kids want,” said Tracy Parker who organizes the collections.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the spirit of giving was alive as volunteers sorted through the mountain of toys, assembling gift bags; each one destined to bring a smile to a child’s face.

“We sent out a notification so the parents can come pick up on a certain day,” added Parker. “They will come and sign for their bag and their stuff is already ready for them to go home and wrap.”

From action figures to dolls, puzzles to board games, these gifts are not just toys, they are symbols of hope and joy, that spread the warmth and magic of the holiday season.

“Some of the families have troubles, that may not have been there all year long, but have come at this moment,” explained Parker. “They just need a little help at Christmas time to help put a smile on their kids face.”

As the final preparations are made, volunteers, sponsors and the community anticipate the delivery of these gifts, knowing they will make the holiday season a little brighter for those who need it most.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.