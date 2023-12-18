Grambling announces new head football coach

Grambling State University
Grambling State University(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Officials at Grambling State University announced their new head football coach on Monday, Dec. 18.

La. native Mickey Joseph will be stepping into the position. He has coached at LSU, GSU, La. Tech and University of Nebraska.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE>>>

This comes after previous Coach Hue Jackson and the school parted ways at the end of November. Jackson served as the head coach for two seasons.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>

