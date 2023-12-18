LDWF Secretary Shadoin receives La. National Guard’s Civilian Service Medal

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary Robert Shadoin was recently awarded the Louisiana Distinguished Civilian Service Medal by the Louisiana National Guard (LANG).

Shadoin was presented the award at the LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge by Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, Adjutant General of the LNG.

The award citation says Shadoin’s “collaboration with multiple state and local agencies on emergency planning and conservation of natural resources produced outstanding results for Louisiana.”

The citation continues: “Mr. Shadoin’s professionalism and tenacity set a sterling example for all and reflect great credit upon himself, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Louisiana National Guard, and the state of Louisiana.”

“I am appreciative of the award,” Shadoin said, “but whatever we have accomplished here is the result of the hard work and dedication of the entire LDWF team. I also accept this award with a gracious thank you to the men and women of our Louisiana National Guard.”

