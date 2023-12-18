POWER OUTAGE: City of Alexandria reports they are actively working to restore power

The City announced that crews hope to have power restored in the next 60 to 90 minutes.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has reported to News Channel 5 that AUS crews are currently working to restore power to affected areas within the city.

The COA posted on their Facebook page that crews have traced the problem to a central substation and are working to restore service with alternative feeds. The City reported that the “sizeable” electrical outages are affecting parts of downtown Alexandria as well as the Bolton Avenue and Garden District areas.

The City announced that crews hope to have power restored in the next 60 to 90 minutes.

