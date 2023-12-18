Simmesport resident concerned over potential gas leak

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - One Simmesport resident said a potential gas leak is harming his family and the neighborhood he lives in and is asking for help, but it has not been an easy process.

“We’ve been having this gas leak for quite a while,” said Andre Webb, a concerned resident of the neighborhood. “We started experiencing around the summertime, and it’s gotten progressively worse as time has went on.”

The potential gas leak is tucked away inside a levee next to the Atchafalaya River. Webb said after he contacted Simmesport’s Police Juror representative, Simmesport’s maintenance supervisor, the Simmesport Volunteer Fire Department and the Atchafalaya River Levee Board, no one is taking responsibility.

“Everybody’s kind of passing the buck, and it’s a dangerous situation, and we’re trying to get it resolved before something catastrophic happens,” Webb said.

According to Webb, some of his neighbors experienced the gas smell in their homes, and it is causing adverse effects.

“Some of us are getting sick, waking up with headaches, nausea, difficulty breathing sometimes, just depending on the direction of the wind,” said Webb.

So, who is responsible for fixing the possible gas leak?

We reached out to the Mayor of Simmesport, Leslie Draper III, for clarity on the possible leak.

In a partial statement to News Channel Five, Mayor Draper wrote:

“Our utility department responded several times by basic troubleshooting and getting the same results. The smell in question appears to be coming from the Atchafalaya levee. The Town of Simmesport does not have jurisdiction on the levee. That authority belongs to the Atchafalaya River Levee Board, and they have been notified.” “We have not been able to confirm its identity nor the location of the smell. However, we are seeking additional help and expertise to make that determination. We do not have the evidence to support that there is any threat to public safety.”

Ryan Ingles, Executive Director of the Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Bouef Levee Board, said the levee system itself is under their jurisdiction, but any utility crossing is permitted and the responsibility of the utility owner. In this case, that would be the Town of Simmesport.

“The way the process would work if they did, in fact, find a leak where it crosses the levee, they’re still responsible for repairing the leaks,” said Ingles. “They own the utility line. We just permit utilities to cross the levees. We don’t operate and maintain the individual utility crossings.”

Ingles said he reached out to Dana Smith, Simmesport’s Maintenance Supervisor, about the potential leak and said Smith is looking at finding a new sniffer to point out where the potential leak is coming from.

Webb said he wants to see the problem fixed immediately and to have someone take the necessary steps to correct the problem.

“We can’t wait for something catastrophic to happen where people have, you know, we have loss of life or injury or even loss of property and then come and correct it once it can happen,” Webb said. “Let’s kind of nip it in the bud. Let’s get it done right away to settle this problem.”

There is no timetable yet on when the issue will be fixed.

