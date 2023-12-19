2 arrested in connection with Fairview Alpha business burglary

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a business burglary in Fairview Alpha.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mike’s Water Wells and Gun Shop’s burglary alarm went off around 3 a.m. on December 16. The business owner called NPSO and reported that a person was inside the shop, armed with a firearm.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. The owner said several firearms, accessories and parts valued at about $5,000 were taken from the business.

As deputies processed the crime scene, a concerned citizen reported that a gray Ford F-150 was parked near the business during the time of the burglary. When the vehicle left the area, the citizen followed behind for a short distance.

Shortly after 6 a.m. that same morning, deputies found the Ford F-150 parked near an RV trailer on St. Luke Church Road near Natchitoches. They made contact at the scene with Christian R. Bush, 33, of Campti, who had a prior history involving burglaries and thefts. In the bed of the truck were items believed to have been stolen in the burglary in plain view. Bush admitted to his involvement in the burglary and led them to an abandoned house in the 3700 block of Hwy 480 where deputies recovered several long guns and firearm accessories.

The second suspect in the burglary was identified as George Pierce, 20, of Campti, who also had a prior history of burglaries and thefts. He was arrested at his residence without incident.

While interviewing Bush and Pierce, it was learned that another stolen firearm was in the RV trailer on St. Luke Church Road. After getting a search warrant, deputies found a stolen firearm, two grams of suspected marijuana and 11 suspected ecstasy tablets. All stolen property was recovered.

Bush was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) and one count of possession of CDS I Marijuana.

Pierce was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of failure to appear in Caddo Parish.

Both Bush and Pierce remain in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative process.

