APD searching for missing teen
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen.
Allisha Coleman, 16, was last seen on Saturday, December 16 in the Prospect Street and Chester Street area. She is described as a Black female, about 5′7″ tall and 250 pounds.
If you know where Allisha is, please contact APD at 318-441-6416.
