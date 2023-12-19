APD searching for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Allisha Coleman, 16, was last seen on Saturday, December 16 in the Prospect Street and Chester Street area. She is described as a Black female, about 5′7″ tall and 250 pounds.

If you know where Allisha is, please contact APD at 318-441-6416.

