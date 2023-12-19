APD searching for missing teen

Allisha Coleman
Allisha Coleman(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Allisha Coleman, 16, was last seen on Saturday, December 16 in the Prospect Street and Chester Street area. She is described as a Black female, about 5′7″ tall and 250 pounds.

If you know where Allisha is, please contact APD at 318-441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center
The City announced that crews hope to have power restored in the next 60 to 90 minutes.
POWER OUTAGE: City of Alexandria reports they are actively working to restore power
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 82,055 pounds of food
Simmesport resident concerned over potential gas leak

Latest News

Traffic alert: Natchitoches Parish crash on I-49
Simmesport resident concerned over potential gas leak
One Simmesport resident said a possible gas leak is harming his family and the neighborhood he...
Simmesport resident concerned over potential gas leak
An arrest has been made following a fire that happened at the Rapides Regional Medical Center...
Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center