Former Many Tiger, current USC LB Tackett Curtis enters name in transfer portal

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KALB) - After spending just one season in Los Angeles playing linebacker for the USC Trojans, former Many Tiger Tackett Curtis has entered his name in the college football transfer portal.

As a true freshman, Curtis appeared in all 12 games for the Trojans, recording 40 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Curtis was a four-star linebacker at Many High School and was named the MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year after his senior season. He had over 40 offers in high school but picked USC over other major colleges like Ohio State and LSU.

