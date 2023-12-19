Louisiana Department of Insurance announces fire rate reductions for second half of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced that several fire districts have received improved fire ratings between July and December 2023. Improved fire ratings may lead to reduced fire insurance premiums for property owners in the associated area.

Fire protection grading is promulgated by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) and approved by the Commissioner of Insurance. All fire districts are graded on a scale of 1 to 10 by PIAL, with 10 representing no fire protection and 1 representing the best level of protection.

The PIAL considers several factors when determining a district’s grading, including the number of dispatchers on duty, the number of firefighters and fire trucks, and the availability of water.

There were no fire rating improvements in September 2023. Policyholders in the affected areas should contact their insurance producer if they have questions about how these improvements may affect their fire insurance premiums.

