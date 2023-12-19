LSUA WBB off to one of the best starts in program history

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Head coach Billy Perkins and the LSUA Women’s basketball team are off to one of the best starts in program history, going into winter break at 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Red River Athletic Conference.

“I think one of the things is our veteran leadership coming back from last year. It’s so nice to be able to do things that we couldn’t do last year. So, the progression has been a little bit quicker than I’ve seen on both sides of the floor,” said Perkins.

The progression is a product of the culture that Coach Perkins has set at LSUA.

“We try to do the right thing. A lot of times, something that we were kind of rewarded with was a good transition. I’m very proud of our team, so just being here one year and then seeing them buying into what me and my wife do, as my assistant coach, that’s where the growth has been,” said Perkins.

Despite the recent success, the Generals still feel like they have room to grow.

“My goals...of course, we want to make the national tournament, but I think we need to focus on game by game. Our focus is to try to win our Red River Conference and that’s kind of where it starts. If you can win that, then you can go to the national tournament,” said Perkins.

LSUA will be off for the next ten days for the holiday but will get back on the practice floor on December 27 to prepare for a very solid University of Mobile team on December 30.

