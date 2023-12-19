Traffic alert: Natchitoches Parish crash on I-49

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-49 near milepost 141, north of Natchitoches.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 Rescue, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and other first responders came to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning (Dec. 19). Life-threatening injuries were reported.

NPSO said if you’re traveling in the area, please take caution and drive safely. The scene remains active and LSP is investigating.

