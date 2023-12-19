Traffic alert: Natchitoches Parish crash on I-49

(KYTV/MGN Online)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-49 near milepost 141, north of Natchitoches.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 Rescue, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and other first responders came to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning (Dec. 19). Life-threatening injuries were reported.

NPSO said if you’re traveling in the area, please take caution and drive safely. The scene remains active and LSP is investigating.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center
The City announced that crews hope to have power restored in the next 60 to 90 minutes.
POWER OUTAGE: City of Alexandria reports they are actively working to restore power
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 82,055 pounds of food
Simmesport resident concerned over potential gas leak

Latest News

Simmesport resident concerned over potential gas leak
One Simmesport resident said a possible gas leak is harming his family and the neighborhood he...
Simmesport resident concerned over potential gas leak
An arrest has been made following a fire that happened at the Rapides Regional Medical Center...
Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center
82,055 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches,...
Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 82,055 pounds of food